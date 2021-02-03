5:30PM Wednesday: Briefly warmer Thursday then another front

We will be on the cool side again Thursday morning but not as cold as the past couple days

Another gorgeous day today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana as conditions are warmer than they were these past few afternoons! Temperatures this evening will continue falling through the 50s over the next few hours.

We will be on the cool side again Thursday morning but not as cold as the past couple days. Look for upper 30s to low 40s north.

Temperatures on the south shore will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will reach into the upper 60s to a few low 70s.



Another front will move through early on Friday with scattered showers around the area. Look for a few lingering showers through the day with highs only in the upper 50s. We stay cool with some showers on Saturday before clearing up on Sunday.

