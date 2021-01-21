5:30PM Weather: Rainy Friday, Chilly Saturday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans’ forecast for early Friday morning includes rain in front of yet another low pressure system. Today we were dealing with above normal, Spring-like temperatures, but chillier air comes back to town by your weekend.

By late Thursday evening, rain chances will start to increase in parishes north of I-10/ along I-12.

On radar, expect our storm threat at daybreak. Right now, no severe elements are area-wide concerns.


This is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 4) for localized heavy rainfall across Northshore locations.

Anticipate an overall precipitation total between one and two inches beyond Lake Pontchartrain into south Mississippi.

Conditions improve once that system progresses east, then the cooler air filters through. At that point, highs reach upper 50s – low 60s!

Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s 6 and 10 P.M. newscasts plus online on WGNO.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

69° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 69° 63°

Friday

67° / 56°
Rain
Rain 92% 67° 56°

Saturday

61° / 58°
Few Showers
Few Showers 34% 61° 58°

Sunday

73° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 73° 66°

Monday

72° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 72° 57°

Tuesday

68° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 68° 61°

Wednesday

73° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 73° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
68°

67°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
67°

66°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
19%
65°

66°

1 AM
Few Showers
31%
66°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

3 AM
Few Showers
34%
65°

65°

4 AM
Showers
42%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
57%
65°

65°

6 AM
Light Rain
65%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
79%
65°

64°

8 AM
Rain
85%
64°

64°

9 AM
Rain
91%
64°

65°

10 AM
Rain
92%
65°

65°

11 AM
Light Rain
76%
65°

66°

12 PM
Light Rain
60%
66°

66°

1 PM
Showers
52%
66°

67°

2 PM
Showers
40%
67°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

4 PM
Showers
40%
67°

66°

5 PM
Few Showers
33%
66°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News