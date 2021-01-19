5:30PM Weather: Mild weather continuing for a while

Weather

Pleasant weather will continue over the next couple of days before rain chances start to move back in for the end of the week.

Look for cool but not cold temperatures tonight. Lows will mainly drop into the mid 40s to the north with upper 40s and low 50s to the south.

Afternoon temperatures will be a little lower for your Wednesday. A weak boundary with a wind shift will move through meaning highs in the upper 60s as opposed to low 70s. However it will still be pleasant across the area.

By Thursday we are back in the low 70s with rain chances moving in late in the day up to the north. Look for spotty showers across the area Friday into Saturday with Saturday being the day of the coolest temperatures.

Overall it looks like a much warmer pattern through the next week and a half.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

64° / 52°
Clear
Clear 0% 64° 52°

Wednesday

67° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 67° 55°

Thursday

72° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 72° 63°

Friday

69° / 53°
Showers
Showers 57% 69° 53°

Saturday

59° / 56°
Showers
Showers 48% 59° 56°

Sunday

72° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 72° 64°

Monday

76° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 76° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
62°

60°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
60°

59°

9 PM
Clear
2%
59°

57°

10 PM
Clear
3%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
3%
56°

55°

12 AM
Clear
3%
55°

55°

1 AM
Clear
5%
55°

55°

2 AM
Clear
8%
55°

55°

3 AM
Clear
8%
55°

54°

4 AM
Clear
9%
54°

53°

5 AM
Clear
9%
53°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
53°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
53°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
53°

56°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
56°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
59°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

63°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
63°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

66°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

61°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
61°

