5:30PM Tuesday: Weak front means cooler Tuesday

Cooler temperatures are on the way the rest of the week and it starts Tuesday with a weak front moving through

Cooler temperatures are on the way the rest of the week and it starts Tuesday with a weak front moving through. Overnight lows will actually be a bit warmer tonight. Around 40 north and the low to mid 40s south.

This front is not very strong and does not have moisture with it. So no rain to worry about tomorrow. However it will bring about a 10 degree drop for afternoon highs.

Look for sunny skies with low 60s tomorrow afternoon.

It will be a very active week with storm systems about every 2-3 days. The next chance of rain will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another storm system will move through with rain chances on Sunday.

Look for mid 60s Wednesday but then highs only in the 50s Thursday through the weekend.

