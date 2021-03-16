5:30PM Tuesday: Severe weather threat with Wednesday cold front

Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday night as strong cold front moves across the area. Out ahead of the front we will continue to see warm and muggy conditions with highs back in the low 80s on Wednesday. Look for breezy conditions again as well.

The line of storms will be working across the area after sunset Wednesday from the west to the east. Look for locally heavy downpours along with a severe weather threat.

That threat will include isolated tornadoes and strong wind gusts as well as large hail. As is usually the case the higher chance of severe weather will be to our north. We could see significant severe weather along the I-20 to I-40 corridor.

The northern part of our viewing area is in the level 3 risk outlook. Everybody should stay alert to weather conditions Wednesday and be prepared to take action is a severe storm is threatening you.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 78° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 81° 57°

Thursday

68° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 51°

Friday

63° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 63° 50°

Saturday

65° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 65° 54°

Sunday

68° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 68° 58°

Monday

71° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 71° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
18%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
72°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
73°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
76°

78°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

