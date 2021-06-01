5:30PM Tuesday: Rain chances Wednesday morning!

Weather

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with increasing humidity and clouds!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our upcoming week progresses… At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up this sunshine while it lasts and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 83° 74°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 83° 74°

Thursday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 82° 74°

Friday

82° / 75°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 82° 75°

Saturday

83° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 83° 75°

Sunday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 81° 75°

Monday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 83° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
78°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
77°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
76°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

77°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

80°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
81°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
80°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
81°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
81°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
82°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
82°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
81°

81°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
81°

