5:30PM Tuesday: Quiet for now but more rain ahead

Weather

The sun is out Tuesday evening as we sit between two storm clusters. The first from this morning is off to the east and the second is beginning to move into the western part of the state from Texas.

This area will move through overnight with what looks to be another heavy round of rain. Expect most of that to move through after midnight. Street flooding will certainly be possible.

After that things should taper off during the mid morning on Wednesday. It looks like we will see another round of rain by the afternoon time frame. This will likely be less intense than earlier in the day but could still include heavy downpours.

It still looks like a front moves through on Thursday morning bringing with it drier air and lower humidity into the weekend. It should be very nice to end the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 77° 71°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 78° 67°

Thursday

75° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 75° 63°

Friday

77° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 77° 66°

Saturday

80° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 80° 69°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 73°

Monday

80° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 80° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
77°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
78°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
77°

77°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

76°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
75°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
75°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
72°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
72°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
74°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
75°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
75°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

2 PM
Showers
53%
75°

77°

3 PM
Showers
48%
77°

77°

4 PM
Few Showers
33%
77°

78°

5 PM
Showers
43%
78°

