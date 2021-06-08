5:30PM Tuesday: One more day of rain chances!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with increasing humidity and a few clouds!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s or 90s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of the lake!

Late tonight to early Wednesday, we could see additional spotty rain chances! At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 30% through your upcoming weekend. Our forecast for Thursday unil Saturday will be better, though!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, but there is about a 20% chance for formation of this materializing low pressure in the Carribean Sea between Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep an eye on it, of course, but there’s no reason on being concerned yet!

Soak up these “cooler” temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live at 6PM and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

5:30PM Tuesday: One more day of rain chances!

11:30AM Tuesday: Hot and humid the next few days

7AM Tuesday: Another hot one on the way

10:30PM Monday: Summer-like forecast for Tuesday!

6:30PM Monday: Rain chances Tuesday!

5:30PM Monday: The forecast for our week ahead is heating up!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 88° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 89° 76°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 77°

Friday

89° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 89° 76°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 90° 78°

Sunday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 87° 77°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
79°

81°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
84°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
86°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News