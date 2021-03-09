5:30PM Tuesday: Much warmer tonight

Temperatures are warm this evening and will stay much warmer overnight than the past couple of nights.

Look for lows to only drop into the mid 50s north of the lakes by Wednesday morning.

South shore temperatures will stay close to 60.

We will continue to see warm weather through the rest of the week. Look for afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s Wednesday. Expect another breezy day with southeast winds of 10-15.

Highs will top out around 80 Thursday and Friday with mostly dry conditions through the week as well.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 62°

Wednesday

76° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 76° 64°

Thursday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 78° 64°

Friday

76° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 76° 61°

Saturday

75° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 75° 62°

Sunday

78° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 65°

Monday

75° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 75° 60°

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
64°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
64°

63°

9 PM
Clear
2%
63°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
64°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
63°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

63°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
63°

63°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
63°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
66°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
71°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
72°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
74°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
72°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

