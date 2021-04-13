5:30PM Tuesday: More rounds of storms mid-week

Rain will be tapering off through the evening with the heaviest activity pushing to the south. Expect scattered showers and a few storms through midnight. After that we will see mostly dry conditions through daybreak Wednesday.

However another round of heavy rain and storms is on the way Wednesday. This will be similar to what we have seen recently.

This system will likely not be quite as strong as the one on Tuesday, however we could still see hail and gusty winds.

Right now we have a level 1 threat of severe weather. Keep in mind that was also the case Monday evening for today’s storms so it definitely means severe weather will be possible.

Most likely the biggest issue over the next couple of days will be that flooding potential. It won’t take much additional rain to lead to flash flooding. Be careful and as always avoid driving through flooded roads.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

63° / 63°
Rain
Rain 0% 63° 63°

Wednesday

76° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 76° 68°

Thursday

74° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 74° 62°

Friday

70° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 70° 67°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 74° 59°

Sunday

69° / 59°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 69° 59°

Monday

72° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 72° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
64°

65°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
65°

66°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
70°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
69°

70°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
70°

70°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
70°

69°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
69°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
73°

74°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
74°

75°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
75°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
73°

74°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
74°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
74°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
74°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
75°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

