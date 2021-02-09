5:30PM Tuesday: Mild the next couple of days but more rain

It is a beautiful Tuesday evening around the area with temperatures in the low 70s and plenty of sun

It is a beautiful Tuesday evening around the area with temperatures in the low 70s and plenty of sun. We will stay mild over the next couple of days but it won’t be as nice as today.

First off look for fog to develop again later tonight and tomorrow morning. Moisture will continue to move in off the Gulf. Along with that we will see some spotty showers Wednesday morning.

Most of the activity on the south shore moves through fairly early in the day and then we don’t see much after that.

Late morning and afternoon rain chances will mainly be north of I-12.

Look for low to mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday with morning fog. We will likely see much more widespread rain on Thursday and Friday afternoons with cooler air moving in to close out the week.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season