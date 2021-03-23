5:30PM Tuesday: Heavy rain to continue for the south shore

Weather
Posted:

The threat for heavy rain with several inches of additional rainfall continues Tuesday evening across the southern half of the area. The heaviest band of rain has shifted south of I-10 through the afternoon. This is where the biggest concern will stay.

A Flash Flood Warning continues for parts of Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes with a Flood Advisory in effect for the immediate New Orleans metro. Flooding should begin to recede across the New Orleans area as the heaviest rain remains to the south.

Areas south of I-10 could still pick up several inches tonight and the forecast totals of rain through Thursday still show 5-7 inches possible from extreme southeast Louisiana to the Mississippi coast.

Areas northwest of a Houma to New Orleans to Slidell line will not be seeing as much.

Look for another wave of rain coming in on Wednesday although it will likely be more scattered than what we have seen today. We will have one final chance with the front Thursday afternoon before clearing out some on Friday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

61° / 59°
Rain
Rain 0% 61° 59°

Wednesday

74° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 74° 69°

Thursday

80° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms/Wind
PM Thunderstorms/Wind 56% 80° 64°

Friday

77° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 77° 70°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 83° 71°

Sunday

80° / 61°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 80° 61°

Monday

74° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 74° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
63°

62°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
62°

62°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
62°

66°

9 PM
Rain
85%
66°

67°

10 PM
Rain
95%
67°

67°

11 PM
Rain
84%
67°

67°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
67°

67°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
67°

67°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
67°

67°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
67°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
67°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
67°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
66°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

66°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
66°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
67°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
69°

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
72°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

71°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

70°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
70°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
70°

71°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
71°

71°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
96%
71°

