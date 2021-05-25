5:30PM Tuesday: First 90 degree day on the way?

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Happy Tuesday! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect totally 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for less clouds and an increase in sunshine as your week progresses. Rain chances will be tough to come by, so we can finally dry out after this unusually rainy Spring but an isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out completely.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees! Good news for forecast locations dealing with coastal flooding. Mid-week, we should finally see that overall threat diminish as wind calms plus water levels subside.

Enjoy this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 71°

Wednesday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 85° 72°

Thursday

85° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 85° 73°

Friday

86° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 86° 74°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 82° 70°

Sunday

82° / 70°
Few Showers
Few Showers 31% 82° 70°

Monday

84° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
80°

78°

9 PM
Clear
2%
78°

77°

10 PM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
4%
75°

75°

1 AM
Clear
7%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
7%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
8%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
8%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
72°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
84°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News