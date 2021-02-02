5:30PM Tuesday: Cold again tonight then warming up

Simply a gorgeous day today across southeast Louisiana, though cold! It will be becoming even colder tonight

Simply a gorgeous day today across southeast Louisiana, though cold! It will be becoming even colder tonight.

Earlier, forecasts verified since we were anticipating an incredibly windy, chilling start with actual 30 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain.



Tonight, lows drop even more to be below freezing as the month of February lives on. A few spots could briefly dip into the upper 20s with most of the area getting down to around 30 north of the lakes.

The City of New Orleans has activated its freeze plan overnight as a result of such cold feels like temperatures.



Remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants! Fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems. This is the coldest night of your next seven days ahead before we’ll be beginning to gradually warm.



Our forecast for your week tops out about 70 degress Thursday, until yet another front comes to town in just in time for this weekend! Happy February!

