5:30PM Tuesday: Chilly evening but a bit warmer the next couple of days

Weather

Temperatures are mostly in the 40s this evening with some areas that saw cloud cover through the day only making it into the low 40s this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures are mostly in the 40s this evening with some areas that saw cloud cover through the day only making it into the low 40s this afternoon. Otherwise clearing around the area has allowed temperatures to drop quickly.

Another cold night is on the way although like last night some clouds may hold numbers up a bit. Skies have cleared across most of the area this afternoon but already some cloud cover is trying to move back in from the southwest.

We will look for temperatures to drop to right around freezing up to the north by Wednesday morning.

Look for mid to upper 30s on the south shore. As usual though if clouds move in a bit thicker we could stay above freezing. However just to be safe it’s a good idea to keep any sensitive plants covered.

Otherwise we do warm up over the next couple of days. Look for mid to upper 50s Wednesday with low to mid 60s on Thursday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

40° / 40°
Fair
Fair 0% 40° 40°

Wednesday

54° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 54° 42°

Thursday

66° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 66° 47°

Friday

58° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 58° 42°

Saturday

58° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 58° 41°

Sunday

57° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 57° 42°

Monday

58° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 13% 58° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

42°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
42°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
41°

44°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
44°

43°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
43°

44°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
44°

43°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
43°

43°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
43°

43°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
43°

42°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
42°

42°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
41°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
43°

46°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
46°

48°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

50°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
52°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News