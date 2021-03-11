5:30PM Thursday video forecast: Warm again tonight

Another warm night is on the way as temperatures only drop into the upper 50s in the northern half and the low 60s for the southern half of the area.

As humidity builds in a bit more than last night we may see some patchy fog developing. Right now it does not look like it will be very dense.

Otherwise more of the same for your Friday. Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to around 80 through the afternoon.

We should see a bit less wind than the past couple of days but will still see cooler temperatures near the coastal areas.

This pattern continues through the weekend and right now it looks like the better rain chances hold off until Monday.

