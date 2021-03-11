5:30PM Thursday video forecast: Warm again tonight

Weather

Another warm night is on the way as temperatures only drop into the upper 50s in the northern half and the low 60s for the southern half of the area.

As humidity builds in a bit more than last night we may see some patchy fog developing. Right now it does not look like it will be very dense.

Otherwise more of the same for your Friday. Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to around 80 through the afternoon.

We should see a bit less wind than the past couple of days but will still see cooler temperatures near the coastal areas.

This pattern continues through the weekend and right now it looks like the better rain chances hold off until Monday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 70° 64°

Friday

77° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 77° 62°

Saturday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 78° 64°

Sunday

77° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 77° 67°

Monday

78° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 78° 67°

Tuesday

76° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 76° 63°

Wednesday

75° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 75° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

68°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

67°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
66°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
66°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
65°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
65°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
65°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
66°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
68°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
71°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
73°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
75°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
76°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
76°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
76°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
72°

Interactive Radar

