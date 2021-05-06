5:30PM Thursday: Very pleasant tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Low humidity will make for very pleasant conditions this evening through tonight as temperatures drop nicely after sunset.

Look for relatively cool conditions Friday morning with mid 50s north of the lake.

We will see some upper 50s even inland on the south shore with low to mid 60s elsewhere.

We will continue to see beautiful conditions over the next couple of days as humidity stays low. After that it starts to come back by Sunday afternoon.

Overall Mother’s Day looks good with rain holding off until Monday. At this point we could see several waves of rain next week although the heaviest activity probably stays north.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 65°

Friday

80° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 80° 65°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 84° 70°

Sunday

84° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 84° 75°

Monday

86° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 86° 75°

Tuesday

85° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 85° 73°

Wednesday

81° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 81° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

74°

8 PM
Clear
1%
74°

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

10 PM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

11 PM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
3%
67°

67°

4 AM
Clear
3%
67°

66°

5 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

6 AM
Clear
4%
66°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
67°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
70°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News