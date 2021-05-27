5:30PM Thursday: Rain in the Friday and Saturday forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The best chance of showers looks to be along and south of I-10 today. Better rain chances however will move in over the next couple of days.

On Friday it looks like a cold front will start moving in to the northern areas by the afternoon. This will trigger showers and storms that will be moving through the area into Saturday. It looks like the front pushes south by Saturday evening.

At that point, rain chances will come to an end and we should see a rare shot of lower humidity for the end of May. Right now it looks like very pleasant conditions on Sunday and Memorial Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 72°

Friday

89° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 89° 73°

Saturday

84° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 84° 68°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 83° 70°

Monday

85° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 85° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 87° 74°

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 85° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
82°

79°

9 PM
Clear
2%
79°

78°

10 PM
Clear
2%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
3%
76°

76°

1 AM
Clear
7%
76°

76°

2 AM
Clear
7%
76°

74°

3 AM
Clear
8%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
74°

73°

5 AM
Clear
8%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
73°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
85°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News