5:30PM Thursday: Rain in the forecast for Friday!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with increasing humidity, clouds, and a few showers!

A Flood Advisory does remain in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Assumption, Lafourche, St. James, and St. John the Baptist Parishes until 7:45PM as a result of heavy rain in many area! Remember, turn around, don’t drown!

Wind speeds have calmed down considerably, as well, across much of the area!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Thursday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our week progresses… At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms. Saturday, though, looks better with only about a 30% chance!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up these cooler temperatures while they last and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 74°

Friday

81° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 81° 75°

Saturday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 74°

Sunday

80° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 80° 75°

Monday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 83° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 85° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
13%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
13%
76°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
75°

76°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
78°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
78°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
80°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
81°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

