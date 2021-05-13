5:30PM Thursday: Nice weather this evening

Lower humidity continues to filter into the area behind the cold front from yesterday. Temperatures will stay mild this evening but not too hot as we remain in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will continue to stick around through the evening as well but begin to clear by later tonight.

Cooler conditions will move in overnight as well with lows in the mid 50s to the north and low to mid 60s south by Friday morning. Look for the same on Saturday morning.

Highs will warm to around 80 over the next couple of days with beautiful weather and low humidity.

After that Sunday will start to see humidity return and we might even see a spotty showers later in the day.