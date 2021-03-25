5:30PM Thursday: Less rain chance tonight

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A cold front will move through the area tonight bringing lower rain chances with it. This front will not push all the way out of the area though so we are going to be stuck with quite a bit of cloud cover the next few days.

Tonight temperatures will be a little bit cooler overall with mainly low to mid 60s up to the north.

On the south shore look for mid to upper 60s by Friday morning. Fog will be likely over the area water through the night and some of that could move inland by sunrise.

After that the front just lingers in the region with another one on the way by Sunday. So rain chances will not be that high but we could still see a few spotty showers both Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Look for a better chance of rain on Sunday followed by a cooler and drier day on Monday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

74° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 74° 67°

Friday

78° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 78° 71°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 83° 71°

Sunday

78° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 78° 61°

Monday

69° / 64°
Showers
Showers 37% 69° 64°

Tuesday

77° / 68°
Showers
Showers 38% 77° 68°

Wednesday

81° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 81° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
74°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
6%
73°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
9%
73°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
71°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
71°

70°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
70°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
69°

69°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
69°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
68°

68°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
21%
69°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
70°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
74°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
75°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News