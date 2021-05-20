5:30PM Thursday: Flood advisory for Terrebonne, Lafourche this evening

A band of heavy rain is moving northwest across areas of Terrebonne and Lafourche parish this evening that will lead to the threat of street flooding. A Flood Advisory is in effect for those areas until 8:30PM and it’s possible that gets upgraded to a warning.

Most of this rain band will stay on the western side of the area tonight with just scattered showers moving inland elsewhere.

Wind will also continue through Friday with gusts in the 30s at times. The coastal flooding issues will last through Friday night with the biggest impacts being on the western side of area lakes as well as around the Rigolets area to Hancock county. Expect high water outside the levee system.

We finally see the rain chances come to an end by Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s. Afternoon highs will approach 90 by early next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 76° 75°

Friday

80° / 72°
AM Showers
AM Showers 50% 80° 72°

Saturday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 81° 68°

Sunday

83° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 83° 69°

Monday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 86° 70°

Tuesday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 87° 72°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 85° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
76°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
22%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
76°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
76°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

7 AM
Showers
42%
76°

76°

8 AM
Showers
47%
76°

72°

9 AM
Showers
50%
72°

74°

10 AM
Showers
38%
74°

75°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
19%
77°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
78°

