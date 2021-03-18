5:30PM Thursday: Cooler air moving in

Temperatures are very pleasant outside this evening if you don’t mind some of the wind. That wind will be with us on Friday as well although not as strong as today. We are seeing much drier air behind the cold front that moved through last night. This dry air and colder air filtering in will lead to some chilly conditions tonight into Friday morning.

Look for low to mid 40s tomorrow morning in the northern half of the area. We will see upper 40s to low 50s on the southern half.

Temperatures could actually dip into the upper 30s in some of the colder spots Saturday morning. Friday will be cool with highs only around 60.

A nice weekend is ahead with mid to upper 60s and partly cloudy skies.

