5:30PM Thursday: Cooler air moving in

Temperatures are very pleasant outside this evening if you don’t mind some of the wind. That wind will be with us on Friday as well although not as strong as today. We are seeing much drier air behind the cold front that moved through last night. This dry air and colder air filtering in will lead to some chilly conditions tonight into Friday morning.

Look for low to mid 40s tomorrow morning in the northern half of the area. We will see upper 40s to low 50s on the southern half.

Temperatures could actually dip into the upper 30s in some of the colder spots Saturday morning. Friday will be cool with highs only around 60.

A nice weekend is ahead with mid to upper 60s and partly cloudy skies.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

65° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 51°

Friday

60° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 60° 50°

Saturday

64° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 64° 55°

Sunday

69° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 69° 57°

Monday

73° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 73° 63°

Tuesday

74° / 65°
Heavy Rain
Heavy Rain 68% 74° 65°

Wednesday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

63°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
63°

61°

8 PM
Clear
1%
61°

61°

9 PM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

10 PM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
57°

56°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
2%
55°

55°

3 AM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

4 AM
Clear
3%
54°

53°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
53°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
53°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
52°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
52°

52°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
52°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

