5:30PM Thursday: Cool tonight with rain to follow

We are in for another chilly night but not as cold as what we had last night when we saw some mid 30s in the northern spots. Look for mainly low 40s north with mid to upper 40s south by Friday morning.

It is possible though a couple of the cooler spots briefly dip into the 30s. Overall another mild day is ahead for Friday but it will probably feel a little cooler thanks to the cloud cover. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to around 70 as clouds increase.

Rain will start to move in to the area by the evening with spotty showers possible by 5-6 PM. Otherwise a good area of rain will move across through the night. Some locally heavier downpours will be possible.

Rain is out of the area by sunrise Saturday and we will see a nice weekend with mid to upper 60s for highs and cool nights.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 50°

Friday

71° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 44% 71° 53°

Saturday

65° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 65° 49°

Sunday

65° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 65° 49°

Monday

67° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 67° 53°

Tuesday

69° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 69° 59°

Wednesday

73° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 73° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
63°

60°

7 PM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

8 PM
Clear
1%
59°

56°

9 PM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

10 PM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

11 PM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

12 AM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
5%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
6%
51°

51°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
51°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
51°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
51°

51°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
51°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
51°

55°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
55°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

69°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

4 PM
Few Showers
31%
68°

67°

5 PM
Few Showers
32%
67°

