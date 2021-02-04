5:30PM Thursday: Cold front moves in tonight

Weather

It is still mild around the area this evening and will be until the front moves through later tonight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It is still mild around the area this evening and will be until the front moves through later tonight.

Right now it looks like the front moves through late tonight and very early tomorrow morning, mainly in the overnight time frame. Expect a band of showers along the front as it moves through although overall rain amounts look light.

However unlike the past couple of fronts this one looks to get hung up over the area. That will mean a chance for showers continuing through the day, especially on the south shore.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-2.png

Cooler temperatures will also move in with the front meaning a colder and gloomy day. It will not be very pleasant outside.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-2.png

Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low 50s with the off and on showers. Expect cool conditions on Saturday as well with rain tapering off. Sunday will be a bit warmer with low 60s and dry conditions.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

65° / 51°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 65° 51°

Friday

56° / 49°
Rain
Rain 92% 56° 49°

Saturday

58° / 48°
Showers
Showers 60% 58° 48°

Sunday

57° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 57° 49°

Monday

67° / 60°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 67° 60°

Tuesday

71° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 54°

Wednesday

64° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 64° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
3%
65°

65°

8 PM
Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

9 PM
Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

12 AM
Cloudy
22%
64°

64°

1 AM
Showers
61%
64°

63°

2 AM
Light Rain
74%
63°

62°

3 AM
Rain
92%
62°

59°

4 AM
Showers
59%
59°

58°

5 AM
Showers
42%
58°

56°

6 AM
Few Showers
31%
56°

55°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
55°

52°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
52°

51°

9 AM
Showers
35%
51°

51°

10 AM
Showers
46%
51°

52°

11 AM
Light Rain
62%
52°

52°

12 PM
Rain
88%
52°

50°

1 PM
Rain
92%
50°

50°

2 PM
Rain
82%
50°

50°

3 PM
Light Rain
67%
50°

50°

4 PM
Showers
58%
50°

51°

5 PM
Showers
47%
51°

51°

6 PM
Few Showers
33%
51°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News