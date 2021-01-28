5:30PM Thursday: Check out the Wolf Moon tonight!

Weather

It will be a chilly but good night to check out the first full moon of the year!

It will be a chilly but good night to check out the first full moon of the year! Temperatures are beginning to drop this evening with low to mid 50s and will drop quickly once the sun goes down.

We still have some high level cloud cover around the area which may prevent them from dropping all the way by tomorrow morning.

Expect less wind tonight though and with the dry air and cold air mass temperatures will approach freezing in the northern half.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-25.png

This will be a light freeze but if you have plants that could be damaged around freezing it’s a good idea to cover them up.

Temperatures on the south shore will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s with the colder spots more inland from the marine areas.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-7.png

Another cool day is on the way for Friday with highs topping out around 60. After that temperatures climb back to near 70 on Saturday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

53° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 53° 43°

Friday

60° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 60° 50°

Saturday

71° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 18% 71° 63°

Sunday

69° / 45°
AM Showers
AM Showers 53% 69° 45°

Monday

56° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 56° 41°

Tuesday

55° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 55° 45°

Wednesday

66° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 66° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

51°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

50°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

49°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

47°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

47°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
47°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
4%
45°

45°

4 AM
Clear
4%
45°

45°

5 AM
Clear
5%
45°

44°

6 AM
Clear
5%
44°

44°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
44°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
45°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
48°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
51°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
53°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
59°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
59°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
57°

