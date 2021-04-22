5:30PM Thursday: Beautiful today but storms on the way

Just a picture perfect evening today with cool and dry conditions. Get out and enjoy it!

Unfortunately, another severe weather risk looks to develop late Friday into the start of the weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms on Friday

A Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday morning.

Two rounds of storms possible, round one of scattered storms with the warm front late Friday & second round late Friday night-Saturday morning.

All forms of severe weather appear possible including gusty winds, isolated large hail, isolated tornado.

Based on latest model guidance, it appears the heaviest rain will stay north of southeast Louisiana with the greatest severe risk north of I-10/I-12. In fact, the best ingredients for any severe potential looks to be north of the LA/MS border.

The good news? Much of the rain looks to clear by mid-late morning with only an isolated storm or two Saturday mid day-early afternoon. A mostly dry late Saturday-Sunday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 59°
Fair
Fair 0% 66° 59°

Friday

76° / 70°
PM Showers
PM Showers 35% 76° 70°

Saturday

84° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 84° 63°

Sunday

79° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 79° 63°

Monday

81° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 69°

Tuesday

82° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 82° 72°

Wednesday

83° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 70°

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

62°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
60°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
60°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
3%
60°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
3%
61°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
3%
62°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
62°

63°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
63°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
64°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
67°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
5%
69°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
70°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
73°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
14%
74°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

74°

5 PM
Showers
35%
74°

