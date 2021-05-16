5:30PM Sunday: Rain chances and humidity on the rise!

Happy Sunday! The forecast for our weekend across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Great news today to enjoy outdoor activities! Finally, Mother Nature is cooperating after a crazy past week of weather, plus more will be on its way!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect warmer conditions than last night. 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Monday, there’s the chance for additional clouds then an increase in rain chances plus humidity as your week progresses. Right now, Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk levels here locally for severe potential.

Stormier weather sticks around through next weekend, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Enjoy this sunshine while it lasts and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available all night tonight. Catch us live during WGNO News at 10 p.m.