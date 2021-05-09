5:30PM Sunday: Nice Mother’s Day but storms are on the way!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast for Mother’s Day weekend across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Great news today to celebrate mom! Finally, Mother Nature is cooperating after afternoon storms these past few Sundays.

Late tonight to early Monday around midnight, there’s the chance for storms north, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for much of western Louisiana.

All of this is primarily Northshore concentrated with higher level risks throughout central Mississippi and Louisiana than across a majority of WGNO’s viewing area.

Stormier weather sticks around tonight to late week, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Keep up, updates will remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 10PM!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 73°
Fair
Fair 0% 82° 73°

Monday

85° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 85° 73°

Tuesday

87° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 87° 74°

Wednesday

78° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 78° 69°

Thursday

76° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 76° 66°

Friday

79° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 18% 79° 68°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 81° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
78°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
77°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
77°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
75°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
74°

75°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
75°

77°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
77°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
80°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
81°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
82°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
83°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
82°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
84°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
83°

83°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News