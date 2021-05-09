5:30PM Sunday: Nice Mother’s Day but storms are on the way!

The forecast for Mother’s Day weekend across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Great news today to celebrate mom! Finally, Mother Nature is cooperating after afternoon storms these past few Sundays.

Late tonight to early Monday around midnight, there’s the chance for storms north, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for much of western Louisiana.

All of this is primarily Northshore concentrated with higher level risks throughout central Mississippi and Louisiana than across a majority of WGNO’s viewing area.

Stormier weather sticks around tonight to late week, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

