5:30PM Sunday: Heaviest rain moving east out of the state!

This evening until around 7PM, there’s the chance for additional storms. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for much of southern Louisiana.

All of this is within our WGNO viewing area with higher level risks throughout northern Louisiana and into Mississippi.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued through late Sunday as the primary concern will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized street flooding. Gusty winds are a concern, as well.

Remember, turn around, don’t drown if you encounter standing puddles of water and maintain caution on the roads!

Expect 70s on both sides of the lake overnight and more rain in your forecast for Monday afternoon!

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 10PM.