5:30PM Sunday: Heaviest rain moving east out of the state!

This evening until around 7PM, there’s the chance for additional storms. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for much of southern Louisiana.

All of this is within our WGNO viewing area with higher level risks throughout northern Louisiana and into Mississippi.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued through late Sunday as the primary concern will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized street flooding. Gusty winds are a concern, as well.

Remember, turn around, don’t drown if you encounter standing puddles of water and maintain caution on the roads!

Expect 70s on both sides of the lake overnight and more rain in your forecast for Monday afternoon!

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 88° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 46% 87° 77°

Thursday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 88° 77°

Friday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 88° 77°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 88° 77°

Sunday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 83° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
81°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
86°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
87°

88°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
88°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

Interactive Radar

