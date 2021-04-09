5:30PM: Storms on the way

Another round of strong to severe storms will be moving through the area later tonight and Saturday morning. Gusty winds will be the main threat with an isolated tornado or hail possible as well.

There is the chance we see storms develop ahead of the main line around midnight to 3 AM in the northern half of the area. These storms would have a tornado threat if they are strong enough and also some hail potential.

After that we will be watching the main line of storms coming through during the morning hours on Saturday. This line will likely contain very strong wind gusts along the leading edge. There will be the potential for wind damage. The highest chance will likely be on the northeastern side of the area up the I-59 corridor.

As the line progresses south gusty winds will continue and could produce power outages. This heavy rain could also cause isolated flooding concerns, especially if it slows down at any point.

Have a way to get warnings if they are issued tonight and tomorrow morning. Rain will be ending by Saturday afternoon and we will have a nice day on Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 82° 66°

Saturday

82° / 63°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 95% 82° 63°

Sunday

81° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 64°

Monday

78° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 78° 69°

Tuesday

79° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 79° 70°

Wednesday

77° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 77° 66°

Thursday

74° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 46% 74° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
76°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
75°

75°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
75°

75°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
75°

75°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
75°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
73°

73°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
71°

71°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
71°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
67°

69°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
69°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
69°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
72°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
75°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
80°

Interactive Radar

