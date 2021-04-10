5:30PM Saturday: Sunshine in the forecast for Sunday!

After a very active start to today across the southeast region on radar, our severe weather threat has ended.

All tornado as well as flood watches or warnings have been long cancelled, so some great news there. Special Marine Warnings do not even remain in effect off Louisiana’s coast anymore.

There are area-wide reports mentioning hail plus tree damage. This is something we collect survey information on all day today, assessing as more come through. Clouds have cleared as your evening progresses with an increase in sunshine.

Anticipate a cool night tonight across most soutshore locations, but it will stay chilly north of Lake Ponchartain.

Gratefully, tomorrow will be beautiful with plenty more sun and warmth as the themes.

Yet another stormy week we have coming after Sunday’s quick lull! Keep up, updates remain available during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM tonight!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

77° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 77° 64°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 81° 61°

Monday

84° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 84° 68°

Tuesday

78° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 78° 67°

Wednesday

71° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 71° 61°

Thursday

74° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 64°

Friday

76° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 76° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
76°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
69°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
66°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
65°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
65°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
66°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

