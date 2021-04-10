5:30PM Saturday: Sunshine in the forecast for Sunday!

After a very active start to today across the southeast region on radar, our severe weather threat has ended.

All tornado as well as flood watches or warnings have been long cancelled, so some great news there. Special Marine Warnings do not even remain in effect off Louisiana’s coast anymore.

There are area-wide reports mentioning hail plus tree damage. This is something we collect survey information on all day today, assessing as more come through. Clouds have cleared as your evening progresses with an increase in sunshine.

Anticipate a cool night tonight across most soutshore locations, but it will stay chilly north of Lake Ponchartain.

Gratefully, tomorrow will be beautiful with plenty more sun and warmth as the themes.

Yet another stormy week we have coming after Sunday’s quick lull! Keep up, updates remain available during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM tonight!

