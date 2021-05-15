5:30PM Saturday: Nice forecast for the evening into Sunday!

Happy Saturday! The forecast for our weekend across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Great news today to celebrate the middle of May! Finally, Mother Nature is cooperating after a crazy past week of weather!

Afternoon highs reached the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect totally different conditions. 50s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Late tomorrow to early Monday, there’s the chance for additional clouds then an increase in rain chances as your week progresses. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing no risk levels here locally for severe potential.

Stormier weather sticks around through next weekend, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Today marks the first day that National Hurricane Center meteorologists are issuing advisories ahead of the official June 1st start to Hurricane Season 2021. This is just a reminder to be sure you prepare early as we wrap up Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Enjoy this sunshine while it lasts and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.