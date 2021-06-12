5:30PM Saturday: Mostly dry forecast for tonight, rain chances Sunday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with humidity and a few clouds!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s or 90s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Late Saturday to early Sunday, there’s the chance we see additional spotty rain chances! At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 30% or 40% threat of showers through your upcoming week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, but there is about a 10% chance for formation of this materializing low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche by early next week and a 40% chance by mid-week. We can keep a close eye on it, of course, but there’s no reason on being concerned yet!

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

10:30PM Friday: Mostly dry forecast for Saturday, rain chances Sunday!

6:30PM Friday: Nice evening tonight to Saturday night!

5:30PM Friday: Mostly dry Saturday ahead!

11:30AM Friday: Hot weekend ahead with some rain chances

7AM Friday

Noon Thursday: Hot one this afternoon

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 90° 78°

Sunday

92° / 79°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 35% 92° 79°

Monday

93° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 93° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 78°

Wednesday

91° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 78°

Thursday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 90° 78°

Friday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
82°

81°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
81°

81°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
81°

81°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

82°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

84°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
84°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
88°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News