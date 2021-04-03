5:30PM Saturday: Lovely forecast for the holiday weekend!

Happy Saturday! Overall, this is a gorgeous forecast for the holiday weekend across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself.

Yesterday, we were dealing with frigid temperatures and wind, too, to make it feel ever cooler.

Now, it’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with minimal clouds and sunshine. Highs by your afternoon after lunch reached the 60s area-wide. There are a few showers moving through the southern-most portion of the viewing area that will end before midnight.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will be a bit more winter-like than anything with temperatures falling into the 40s north of Lake Ponchartrain and 50s south!

Tomorrow, some clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. A pattern change will not be beginning shortly as rain chances stay away a while.

