5:30PM Saturday: Flash flood and severe risk Sunday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Once again, this is a nice, quiet forecast for your Saturday across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself, on Derby Day!

Yesterday, we were dealing with slightly warmer outlooks, especially in comparison on last week. Tough to stay inside in these dry conditions with sunshine plus clouds. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the 80s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well with 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 70s south!

Sunday afternoon, storms return and there’s the growing possibility of severe weather. A Flash Flood Watch is issued from 1AM Sunday to 1AM Monday for much of the Northshore and western Louisiana as 1-3 inches in rainfall will likely accompany thunderstorms.

Anticipate an increase in rain chances by late morning, especially north. These stick around through late evening with improvements by Sunday night! Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) nearly state-wide, then expanding it east.

Right now, gusty winds and hail potential are the primary concerns with an isolated tornado risk being tough to rule out entirely.

Have ways to receive warning information in case a severe thunderstorm or tornado organizes. Keep up, updates remain avaialable online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

75° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 75° 71°

Sunday

80° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 80° 74°

Monday

87° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 87° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 87° 73°

Wednesday

77° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 77° 68°

Thursday

83° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 83° 67°

Friday

80° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 80° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
72°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
73°

74°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
74°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
75°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
76°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
77°

77°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
77°

78°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

79°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
79°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
80°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
79°

80°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
80°

79°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
79°

78°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
78°

