5:30PM Monday: Stunning week ahead!

Overall, this is a gorgeous forecast for the first day of your week across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself.

Yesterday, we were dealing with improved outlooks, too, especially in comparison on last week. Now, it’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with sunshine galore. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the 70s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will be a bit more chilly than anything these last few nights with temperatures falling into the 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south!

Overall, this is a pretty great forecast for Zurich Classic weekend, especially Thursday and Sunday!

Friday, storms return but the theme continues being Spring-like weather. Anticipate an increase in rain chances by late evening. These stick around through Saturday with improvements by Sunday! No total washouts, so some good news there! Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

