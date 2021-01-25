5:30PM Monday: Staying warm and muggy for now

Weather

This will be one of those classic weeks of Louisiana weather where Mother Nature can't make up her mind

This will be one of those classic weeks of Louisiana weather where Mother Nature can’t make up her mind. Winter will make a return later in the week after we see the warm and muggy conditions to start.

A cold front will remain over the area Monday night through Wednesday morning. This will keep the area in warm and muggy conditions.

The humidity line shows the difference as the front moves through midday Wednesday. Warm and muggy weather will give way to cooler and drier conditions for Thursday and Friday. Look for windy conditions behind the front Wednesday afternoon as well.

Rain chances will continue until the front moves through. However overall rainfall amounts will be light. Look for scattered showers tonight through Wednesday morning, but these will be spotty during this time frame.

After the front moves through highs will only reach into the mid 50s on Thursday with lows back into the 30s for Thursday and Friday mornings.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 72° 66°

Tuesday

74° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 74° 67°

Wednesday

69° / 43°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 54% 69° 43°

Thursday

56° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 46°

Friday

63° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 63° 52°

Saturday

70° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 70° 62°

Sunday

73° / 52°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 73° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
7%
71°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
71°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
9%
71°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
11%
71°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
70°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
69°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
69°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
68°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
68°

67°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
67°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
67°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
72°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

73°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
71°

71°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
71°

Interactive Radar

