5:30PM Monday: Soggy Tuesday on the way

Happy March as a spring-like pattern sets up with our next front moving through! Rain chances accompany the system tonight to early Tuesday, so grab your umbrella if heading out!

There’s the chance isolated flooding could become possible with total accumulation on streets between .5”-1.0” across some local spots.



Everyone wakes up tomorrow to 40s or 50s on the Northshore and 50s on the Southshore. Highs reach upper 50s to lower 60s by your afternoon after lunch with more storms.

Cooler air will be behind this with less humidity and 60s in your forecast for mid-week. We see a reinforcing front push through, Friday, meaning showers return at that point.



