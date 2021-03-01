5:30PM Monday: Soggy Tuesday on the way

Happy March as a spring-like pattern sets up with our next front moving through! Rain chances accompany the system tonight to early Tuesday, so grab your umbrella if heading out!

There’s the chance isolated flooding could become possible with total accumulation on streets between .5”-1.0” across some local spots.

Everyone wakes up tomorrow to 40s or 50s on the Northshore and 50s on the Southshore. Highs reach upper 50s to lower 60s by your afternoon after lunch with more storms.

Cooler air will be behind this with less humidity and 60s in your forecast for mid-week. We see a reinforcing front push through, Friday, meaning showers return at that point.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 62° 54°

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Rain
Rain 97% 58° 45°

Wednesday

60° / 48°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 60° 48°

Thursday

66° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 66° 50°

Friday

68° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 61% 68° 53°

Saturday

66° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 19% 66° 47°

Sunday

66° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 66° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
63°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

12 AM
Showers
37%
62°

61°

1 AM
Light Rain
66%
61°

61°

2 AM
Rain
71%
61°

60°

3 AM
Rain
84%
60°

60°

4 AM
Rain
87%
60°

59°

5 AM
Rain
80%
59°

58°

6 AM
Rain
87%
58°

57°

7 AM
Light Rain
76%
57°

55°

8 AM
Light Rain
76%
55°

55°

9 AM
Rain
74%
55°

55°

10 AM
Rain
87%
55°

55°

11 AM
Rain
92%
55°

54°

12 PM
Rain
96%
54°

54°

1 PM
Rain
97%
54°

54°

2 PM
Rain
94%
54°

54°

3 PM
Rain
86%
54°

53°

4 PM
Showers
59%
53°

53°

5 PM
Showers
36%
53°

Interactive Radar

