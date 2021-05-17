5:30PM Monday: Active forecast for the next few days!

Later tonight to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for storms, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for much of southern Louisiana.

All of this is primarily west of WGNO’s viewing area with higher level risks throughout central Louisiana.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued through Wednesday morning as the primary concern will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized street flooding. Gusty winds are a concern, as well.

Neutral parking restrictions have been lifted through 6PM Tuesday, so move vehicles off of streets if possible to avoid rising water.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect similar conditions to last night. 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Through our upcoming weekend, we continue to see increasing humidity and rain chances. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk levels here locally for severe potential.

Regardless, since the stormier weather sticks around through next weekend, have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 76° 72°

Tuesday

76° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 76° 73°

Wednesday

80° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 80° 74°

Thursday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 81° 74°

Friday

81° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 73°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 83° 70°

Sunday

87° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 87° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
76°

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
76°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
75°

75°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
75°

75°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
75°

75°

12 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
78%
75°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
76°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
75°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
74°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

75°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
75°

75°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
75°

75°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
75°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
75°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
75°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
75°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
75°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

