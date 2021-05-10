5:30PM Monday: A break from the rain but more on the way

Expect warm and muggy conditions tonight behind the rain from earlier in the day. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. A few spotty showers will be possible but overall chances should stay low.

The first part of the day on Tuesday should stay dry. By 2-3PM there could be some spotty showers and storms popping up around the area.

Better rain chances look for move in late Tuesday and Tuesday night as another wave of heavy rain moves into the area.

Once again this rain could be locally heavy and produce street flooding.

Like last week, another cold front will move through during the second half of this week. Expect a big drop in humidity Thursday through Saturday. That will mean very pleasant conditions once again.

Rain should finally be out of the area by Thursday morning.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 74°

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 84° 73°

Wednesday

76° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 76° 68°

Thursday

75° / 65°
Showers
Showers 51% 75° 65°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 78° 67°

Saturday

81° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 81° 69°

Sunday

83° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
79°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
78°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
3%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
13%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
12%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
22%
77°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
79°

81°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

81°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
81°

83°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
83°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
83°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
82°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
82°

Interactive Radar

