5:30PM Friday video forecast: Watching for storms on Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will start the weekend with a lot of cloud cover but should stay dry Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler as a weak front is over the area. Look for easterly winds around 10.

By Sunday a big storm system will be moving out of Texas into the MS River valley. While the bulk of this system heads north, it will likely produce storms over our area by late morning or afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy downpours as well.

We are currently under a level 2 risk of severe weather. Please stay aware of conditions through the day and realize wind damage is possible even without a tornado warning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 79° 71°

Saturday

81° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 81° 73°

Sunday

81° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 81° 73°

Monday

86° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 36% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 87° 73°

Wednesday

78° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 78° 70°

Thursday

82° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
7%
77°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
7%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
9%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
73°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
72°

72°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
72°

72°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

77°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
80°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News