5:30PM Friday: Staying wet to start the weekend

Rain chances will expand across the northern half of the area through the evening. Once again locally heavy downpours will be possible.

It looks like the frontal boundary is still in the area on Saturday. This will lead to continued chances for rain through the day.

Some rain will once again be locally heavy Saturday and could lead to areas of street flooding. River levels will also remain high in the northern half of the area.

After that we finally begin to clear out on Sunday and will have several dry days through the middle of next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

65° / 64°
Showers in the Vicinity
Showers in the Vicinity 0% 65° 64°

Saturday

69° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 69° 60°

Sunday

73° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 73° 59°

Monday

73° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 73° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 77° 57°

Wednesday

70° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 57°

Thursday

70° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 70° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
65°

66°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
66°

66°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
66°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
19%
68°

68°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
68°

67°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
67°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
67°

68°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
68°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
68°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
68°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
68°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
68°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
69°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
69°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
68°

67°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
67°

68°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
68°

68°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
68°

68°

4 PM
Rain
63%
68°

68°

5 PM
Rain
64%
68°

67°

6 PM
Showers
57%
67°

