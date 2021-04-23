5:30PM Friday: Showers moving through this evening

A band of showers will be moving northeast across the area through the early evening time frame. The larger part of the storm system is out to the west producing strong storms in eastern Texas.

Most of the activity overnight looks like it will stay just north of our area in central Mississippi and Louisiana. However some storms may develop overnight at times.

The forecast model does not indicate a whole lot developing through sunrise. It’s worth noting however that some models do show a line of strong storms moving through around 2-3 AM. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with this storm system.

Ingredients are in place for severe weather along the warm front overnight. Right now it looks like most of the development along that is just to our north. However areas north of I-12 in southeast Louisiana and I-10 in southern Mississippi need to be aware of that severe weather threat.

Otherwise some spotty storms will continue to be possible through Saturday afternoon before a cold front moves through. Look for dry conditions on Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 73° 69°

Saturday

83° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 83° 63°

Sunday

81° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 81° 62°

Monday

81° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 68°

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 82° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 11% 82° 71°

Thursday

78° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 78° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
72°

71°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
71°

70°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
70°

72°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
72°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
72°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
73°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
73°

72°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
72°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
76°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
77°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

82°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
82°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
81°

Interactive Radar

