5:30PM Friday: Rain chances continue tonight but less by Sunday

Weather

Look for patches of light rain to continue to move through the area as we go through Friday evening

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Look for patches of light rain to continue to move through the area as we go through Friday evening.

The main focus of rainfall shifts south overnight which means the chance for a bit heavier activity at times on the south shore. That chance will continue through the morning on Saturday.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-19.png

The forecast model shows showers early Saturday morning. Most of the activity will dissipate into the daylight hours Saturday with just a few spotty showers possible through the day.

However the front will remain in the southern parts of the area keeping temperatures on the cool side through the day.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-5.png

Afternoon temperatures will only get into the low 60s for most of the area Saturday afternoon. Look for drier conditions Sunday with highs back in the low 70s.

Monday will be a warm day with mid to upper 70s with a chance for some scattered showers, while drier weather moves in by Thursday behind one more front. A cooler end to the week is on the way as well.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 63° 57°

Saturday

61° / 59°
Showers
Showers 63% 61° 59°

Sunday

73° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 16% 73° 66°

Monday

74° / 61°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 46% 74° 61°

Tuesday

69° / 63°
Showers
Showers 54% 69° 63°

Wednesday

70° / 49°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 70° 49°

Thursday

62° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 62° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 PM
Cloudy
17%
63°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
62°

62°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
16%
62°

62°

11 PM
Cloudy
16%
62°

61°

12 AM
Cloudy
21%
61°

61°

1 AM
Showers
44%
61°

61°

2 AM
Light Rain
64%
61°

61°

3 AM
Light Rain
65%
61°

61°

4 AM
Rain
72%
61°

60°

5 AM
Light Rain
66%
60°

60°

6 AM
Light Rain
61%
60°

59°

7 AM
Light Rain
63%
59°

58°

8 AM
Showers
54%
58°

58°

9 AM
Showers
52%
58°

59°

10 AM
Showers
48%
59°

59°

11 AM
Showers
53%
59°

60°

12 PM
Showers
38%
60°

60°

1 PM
Showers
51%
60°

60°

2 PM
Few Showers
30%
60°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
60°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
23%
60°

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News