5:30PM Friday: Rain chances continue tonight but less by Sunday

Look for patches of light rain to continue to move through the area as we go through Friday evening.

The main focus of rainfall shifts south overnight which means the chance for a bit heavier activity at times on the south shore. That chance will continue through the morning on Saturday.

The forecast model shows showers early Saturday morning. Most of the activity will dissipate into the daylight hours Saturday with just a few spotty showers possible through the day.

However the front will remain in the southern parts of the area keeping temperatures on the cool side through the day.

Afternoon temperatures will only get into the low 60s for most of the area Saturday afternoon. Look for drier conditions Sunday with highs back in the low 70s.

Monday will be a warm day with mid to upper 70s with a chance for some scattered showers, while drier weather moves in by Thursday behind one more front. A cooler end to the week is on the way as well.

