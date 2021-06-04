5:30PM Friday: Flash Flood Watch is issued from early Saturday until late Sunday!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cool for early summer as a result of increasing humidity, clouds, and a few passing showers!

A Flood Watch does remain in effect for much of the WGNO viewing area from 7AM Saturday until 7PM Sunday based off of rain amounts that could be between 2-5 inches in total with localized higher amounts possible. Wind speeds have calmed down considerably, as well, across much of the area!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the low to mid 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Saturday, expect an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our weekend progresses into next week! At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up these cooler temperatures while they last and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM from Hogs for the Cause then again tonight at 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 75°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 78° 75°

Saturday

77° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 77° 74°

Sunday

81° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 81° 76°

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 85° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 84° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 85° 77°

Thursday

85° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
21%
77°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

4 AM
Showers
45%
77°

76°

5 AM
Showers
51%
76°

76°

6 AM
Rain
75%
76°

76°

7 AM
Rain
87%
76°

77°

8 AM
Rain
79%
77°

76°

9 AM
Rain
76%
76°

75°

10 AM
Rain
71%
75°

75°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
75°

74°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
74°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
75°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
75°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
75°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
75°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

