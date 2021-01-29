5:30PM Friday: Briefly warmer this weekend

Weather

Tonight will be a transition for us across the area as the colder air moves out to the northeast and the warmer air flows in to the area.

Changes start to move in later tonight and Saturday. Southeasterly flow will pick up bringing in moisture and warmer air. Clouds will also increase Saturday morning.

Look for afternoon highs to top out around 70 with breezy southeasterly winds of 10-15. All that comes in ahead of a cold front that looks to move through Sunday morning, similar to timing we had on Wednesday of this past week.

Expect some scattered showers ahead of and along the front very early Sunday and then nicer weather by the afternoon . We will still be in the 60s Sunday afternoon.

However cooler air moves back in on Monday as highs only climb into the mid to upper 50s around the area with the same on Tuesday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 53° 49°

Saturday

70° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 17% 70° 64°

Sunday

69° / 45°
AM Showers
AM Showers 46% 69° 45°

Monday

55° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 55° 42°

Tuesday

56° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 56° 43°

Wednesday

64° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 64° 56°

Thursday

74° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 74° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

52°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

51°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
50°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
50°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
50°

50°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
50°

50°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
50°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
50°

50°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

52°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
52°

52°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
52°

53°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
53°

54°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
54°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
56°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
59°

62°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
62°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
65°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
9%
67°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
9%
68°

69°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
68°

Interactive Radar

