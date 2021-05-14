5:30PM Friday: Another cool night on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Beautiful conditions around the area again this evening with low humidity and that will allow temperatures to drop off quite a bit again by Saturday morning.

Look for lows in the mid to upper 50s north and low to mid 60s south. After that temperatures will warm nicely into the low 80s by later Saturday afternoon.

We will start to see the humidity come back some on Sunday with low to mid 80s. Rain chances will hold off through the weekend though.

It looks like chances will be a bit lower now on Monday and Tuesday so look for isolated showers to develop each day. Right now better rain chances move in by the middle of the week but details on that will need to be worked out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 65°
Fair
Fair 0% 77° 65°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 82° 67°

Sunday

84° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 84° 72°

Monday

84° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 84° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 82° 75°

Thursday

80° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 80° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
75°

72°

8 PM
Clear
1%
72°

72°

9 PM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

10 PM
Clear
1%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
1%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
4%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

6 AM
Clear
4%
66°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
68°

70°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
70°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News