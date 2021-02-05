5:30PM Friday: A gloomy start to the weekend

Look for scattered showers to continue on Saturday although not as persistent as what we have seen today

It is a wet and cold evening across the area with the front just to the south and rain still moving overhead. The forecast through the first part of the weekend will be a little tricky in terms of temperatures depending on where you are.

Lows tonight will be dropping into the low to mid 40s north and mid to upper 40s south.

On Saturday it looks like the front begins to try and lift north. Areas south of I-10 could see temperatures reach into the mid 60s while areas along and north of I-12 will likely stay in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures actually cool back down some Sunday as the rain moves out.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-4.png

Look for scattered showers to continue on Saturday although not as persistent as what we have seen today. Rain will begin moving out by the evening with drier conditions Sunday.

Temperatures still look to be warming up early in the week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 49° 50°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Rain
Rain 84% 60° 48°

Sunday

58° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 58° 47°

Monday

67° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 67° 61°

Tuesday

70° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 70° 61°

Wednesday

69° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 69° 59°

Thursday

67° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 67° 47°

Hourly Forecast

50°

6 PM
Light Rain
69%
50°

51°

7 PM
Showers
40%
51°

51°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
51°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

1 AM
Cloudy
21%
52°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

3 AM
Few Showers
33%
53°

53°

4 AM
Showers
39%
53°

54°

5 AM
Showers
43%
54°

54°

6 AM
Light Rain
61%
54°

55°

7 AM
Light Rain
71%
55°

54°

8 AM
Rain
84%
54°

55°

9 AM
Light Rain
76%
55°

56°

10 AM
Light Rain
67%
56°

56°

11 AM
Light Rain
60%
56°

57°

12 PM
Showers
55%
57°

58°

1 PM
Showers
47%
58°

58°

2 PM
Showers
41%
58°

60°

3 PM
Showers
37%
60°

60°

4 PM
Few Showers
33%
60°

60°

5 PM
Few Showers
34%
60°

