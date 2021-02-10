5:30PM: Dense fog tonight and more rain Thursday

Fog is already moving back into parts of the area Wednesday evening and is going to be an issue through mid-morning on Thursday.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect again for the entire area through 9 AM Thursday.

We are already seeing visibilities under 1 mile along the river and near the Pearl River delta. This fog will likely expand across the area tonight. There could be dangerous driving conditions overnight. Please be careful and remember to use low beam headlights in the fog.

After that rain will be likely across the area through the day Thursday. Look for showers and some storms which could produce locally heavy downpours at times.

Rain will taper off some early Thursday night before another round moves in by Friday morning. Low 70s Thursday give way to upper 50s Friday as a cold front moves in. In general a gloomy and active weather pattern will continue through the middle of next week.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season