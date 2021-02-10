5:30PM: Dense fog tonight and more rain Thursday

Fog is already moving back into parts of the area Wednesday evening and is going to be an issue through mid-morning on Thursday.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect again for the entire area through 9 AM Thursday.

We are already seeing visibilities under 1 mile along the river and near the Pearl River delta. This fog will likely expand across the area tonight. There could be dangerous driving conditions overnight. Please be careful and remember to use low beam headlights in the fog.

After that rain will be likely across the area through the day Thursday. Look for showers and some storms which could produce locally heavy downpours at times.

Rain will taper off some early Thursday night before another round moves in by Friday morning. Low 70s Thursday give way to upper 50s Friday as a cold front moves in. In general a gloomy and active weather pattern will continue through the middle of next week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

66° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 66° 64°

Thursday

72° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 72° 53°

Friday

56° / 47°
Rain
Rain 75% 56° 47°

Saturday

52° / 40°
Showers
Showers 39% 52° 40°

Sunday

52° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 52° 42°

Monday

52° / 31°
Rain
Rain 63% 52° 31°

Tuesday

46° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 46° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
66°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
66°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
66°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
65°

65°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
65°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
66°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

65°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
65°

65°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
65°

66°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
66°

65°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
65°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
67°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
69°

71°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
71°

71°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
71°

71°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
71°

71°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
71°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
71°

71°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
71°

69°

5 PM
Light Rain
65%
69°

Interactive Radar

